A no-deal Brexit would be “an absolute disaster”, Theresa May has been warned by a member of her government.

Richard Harrington, a business minister, demanded on Monday the prime minister “rule out” leaving the EU without an agreement.

“I’ve seen what may well happen with this cut-off date, crashing out in my view is an absolute disaster,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“It’s not a road to a free trade agreement, it’s not a road to anything. It’s an absolute disaster for the country and it’s supported by a minority of a minority of people.”

He also said he was “afraid” of Jaguar and Mini closing in the event of no-deal.

Time is running out for parliament to agree what sort of Brexit it wants, with no current option appearing to command a majority.

May is due to face MPs on Monday afternoon to update them on how the government will proceed.