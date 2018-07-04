Cadbury, Chewits, and Squashies Ads Banned For Marketing To Children

Adverts for Cadbury, Chewits and Squashies all broke rules around marketing to children, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has said.

The regulator has banned three adverts by the sweet brands. These are the first ads to fall foul of new rules introduced in July 2017 that ban companies from targeting junk foods at children online.

There has been a ban on the advertising of food and drink that’s high in salt, fat, or sugar during TV programmes targeted at kids since 2007.

The Cadbury advert, from Easter, was a joint promotion between the confectionary brand and the National Trust for Scotland. While the ASA did not feel the entire promotion was appealing to children, it did conclude that an activity pack and a storybook titled ‘The Tale of the Great Easter Bunny’, featuring children on an Easter egg hunt searching for purple Easter eggs, did.