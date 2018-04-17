Jamie Oliver has called on parents to join him in saying they’ve had enough of junk food adverts aimed at children.

The celebrity chef is using the #AdEnough hashtag to share his campaign on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. He is calling for the government to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV, and to restrict what ads kids see online, in the street and on public transport.

“Guys, we urgently need the government to act,” he wrote about his campaign. “And it’s really simple for you to help.” HE asked people to show their support by posting an image of themselves hiding their eyes on social media, to show that the only ad-blocker we’ve currently got is covering our eyes.