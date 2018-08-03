PA Wire/PA Images Police activity in Warham Street in Camberwell, south London, where Moscow17 rapper Incognito was killed.

A teenager and a man injured in a stabbing which left London “drill” rapper Incognito dead have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 23-year-old victim, whose real name is Siddique Kamara, was stabbed to death in Warham Street, Camberwell, on Wednesday evening.

The incident saw a 16-year-old and a man, 31, taken to hospital suffering from stab injuries.

Scotland Yard said on Friday that the pair had non life-threatening injuries and are under arrest on suspicion of murder.

Two men, aged 19 and 18, who were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “Another young man has tragically and needlessly lost his life through an act of violence.

“We are keeping an open mind about the possible motive for this attack, but at this early stage one line of enquiry is this being gang-related.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we have made two arrests and we are working around the clock to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

“However, we cannot do this alone and I’d appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency. Any information, however insignificant you think it is, is vital to our investigation. Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Detective Superintendent Helen Lyons said: “I am both shocked and extremely saddened by this incident.

“It is sickening to think that this young man has lost his life as a result of such a vicious attack, and I fully appreciate the concerns it will stoke in the immediate vicinity and the surrounding community.

“Residents can expect to see a significantly increased police presence in the area.”

On Thursday residents spoke of their growing fear of living on a street which had seen two murders in three months.

The stabbing took place on the same stretch of road on which 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found with a fatal gunshot wound in May.

Both Incognito and Barton were members of the Moscow17 rap collective, whose YouTube channel features videos that have received hundreds of thousands of views.