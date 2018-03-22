The suspended chief executive of Cambridge Analytica is to be hauled back before MPs after this week’s explosive allegations about his firm’s use of Facebook user data.

Alexander Nix, who was suspended from the controversial data firm after he was filmed by undercover reporters boasting about CA’s role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, must return to the Culture, Media And Sport Committee to explain “inconsistencies” in the evidence he gave in February.

Damian Collins, chairman of the committee, said in a letter to Nix: “We are also interested in asking you again about your claim that you ‘do not work with Facebook data, and […] do not have Facebook data’.”

The letter continued: “Giving false statements to a Select Committee is a very serious matter,” Mr Collins said, adding that he would like a response by Tuesday.

At that evidence hearing on February 27, Nix assured MPs that Cambridge Analytica “do not work with Facebook data... do not have Facebook data”.

A series of reports in The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 News have accused the company of harvesting the data of 50 million Facebook users as part of its work with political campaigners.