Cambridge Analytica HQ Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package

Steven Hopkins/HuffPost UK London's central New Oxford Street was closed to traffic on Thursday afternoon, as Cambridge Analytica's HQ was evacuated over a suspicious package.

Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ was evacuated and New Oxford Street closed on Thursday afternoon after reports of a suspicious package. Occupants of the building were led away, while the street outside was shut to traffic, the Met Police confirmed to HuffPost UK. “We were called at 1326 to a report of a suspicious package,” a spokesperson said. HuffPost observed the cordon being lifted just over an hour later.

Steven Hopkins/Twitter Firefighters attended the scene of the evacuation on Thursday.

Philwfc/Twitter New Oxford Street in central London was closed and Cambridge Analytica's HQ evacuated.

Steven Hopkins/Twitter Police were in attendance alongside other emergency services. Officers were called shortly before 1.30pm.

Google Maps/HuffPost UK Aerial photo of the scene of Thursday's evacuation in central London.

An officer at the scene confirmed to HuffPost that the street had been cordoned off due to a suspicious package. Six buses were backed up from an Itsu shop, where the cordon began, to Tottenham Court Road station. At one point, the cordon stretched about 50m. Firefighters were also in attendance. “We are standing by but this is a Met Police incident,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson told HuffPost. No injuries were reported. Pictures posted to social media showed police outside the building, which includes offices of other businesses.