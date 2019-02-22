This 'Historical Google Earth' Lets You Explore The Britain Of The Past

A collection of aerial photographs described as the “historical Google Earth” has been made available online by Cambridge University.

The images, from as early as 1945, were taken by former wartime RAF pilots at the instruction of Cambridge archaeologist JK St Joseph.

They chart how the UK’s built environment changed from the bomb-scarred post-war period, with the emergence of motorways, skyscrapers and modern cityscapes.

Ancient landscapes were also photographed in Cambridge’s Committee for Aerial Photography project, with the most recent ones taken in 2009.

The first 1,500 photographs from an archive numbering almost 500,000 went live on a website on Friday.