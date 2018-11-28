Labour Campaigner Harry Leslie Smith Dies Aged 95

The post read: ”At 3:39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan.”

The news was announced on Wednesday morning by his son, via Smith’s Twitter account.

At 3:39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan. #istandwithharry

The Second World War veteran had been critically ill in hospital after a fall in Canada, where he was visiting his son.

Smith, who described himself as “the world’s oldest rebel”, dedicated his retirement to battling poverty and making the case for keeping the NHS in public hands.

The Barnsley-born son of a miner also sounded the alarm about the rise of the far-right anti-immigration movement and toured the country in a bid to defend the rights of refugees.

Smith joined the RAF during the Second World War and later emigrated to Canada, where he had three sons with his late wife Friede.

He was the author of five books about life in Britain during the Great Depression, the war and post-war austerity.

A Labour supporter, he threw his weight behind Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign for the leadership in 2015.

Smith rose to prominence after a moving speech on the NHS and social at the party’s conference in 2014.

He told delegates in Manchester that hospitals, doctors and medicines were for “the privileged few, because they were run by profit”.

He added: “My memories stretch back almost a hundred years, and if I close my eyes, I can smell the poverty that oozes from the dusty tenement streets of my boyhood.”