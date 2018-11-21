Well-wishers have been sending messages of support to Second World War veteran and political activist Harry Leslie Smith, who is critically ill in hospital with suspected pneumonia following a fall.

The 95-year-old was in a critical condition on Wednesday, according to his son John, whom Harry was visiting in Canada when the accident occurred.

Tweeting from his father’s account, John wrote on Wednesday: “24 hours in and Harry is still in emerg waiting for an ICU bed thanks to the politics of austerity in Ontario.”

He added that the Barnsley-born activist had been allowed to drink a cup of tea.