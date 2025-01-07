Can Dogs Walk In Snow? This Is How To Keep Them Safe

Unsplash

If there’s one thing we can guarantee as we try to snuggle down and hunker through this cold snap, it’s that the nation’s dogs still need to poo, pee and expel all that pent up energy.

Yes, we knew this when we got a dog but wow, stepping out into biting cold first thing in the morning to walk them really isn’t pleasant.

And is it even good for them? Obviously their hardened paws and built-in coat must protect them a little more, but is it enough? Well, according to the experts at Dogs Trust, there are a few more steps we can take to protect our four-legged friends during the worst of the winter weather.

How to protect your dogs in snow

While some dogs are safe to be off a lead outdoors, Dogs Trust advises that during snowy weather, it’s essential that they’re kept on it. This is because, “there may be deep patches or holes, or the snow may cover areas that aren’t safe”.

Additionally, if your dog is a breed with shorter fur such as a greyhound or whippet, they may need a little more protection against the cold than long-haired pups. Your vet can advise on the best kind of coat or outerwear to keep them toasty while they’re outdoors.

The dwindling daylight can also pose a hazard in the cooler months, so Dogs Trust advises: “If you’re walking in the dark, it’s also important to make sure your dog is visible to other dog owners and people in cars.

“A coat with high-visibility reflective features, a flashing collar or light attachment, will help keep them safe and seen. Just make sure anything you buy is suitable for your dog and they’re comfortable wearing it.”

As for their little paws? Vets for Pets suggest that grit and salt used on roads and pavements can irritate your dog’s paws and the skin can become dry, cracked or sore.

To ensure this doesn’t happen, vets advise washing paws with warm (not hot) water and blotting them dry afterwards. Don’t forget to get right between the toes, too, just to be safe.

As for snow itself, it is generally fine but keep an eye out for build ups of hardened ice and snow on their paws and, again, melt them off with warm water once you get home if they’re not otherwise easily removable.

How to check a dog jacket is safe for your dog

Pet experts at Petplan advise that the jacket you should buy depends on the dog. “Jacket-style coats will cover your dog’s stomach and thighs, plus their chest and shoulders. These are a particularly good option for small or short-legged dogs whose bellies are close to the ground,” they say.

“Blanket-style coats drape over the shoulders and back, and are more suitable for taller dogs that don’t need the extra warmth around their stomach and underside. You can also buy coats with sleeves, for dogs that really feel the cold.”