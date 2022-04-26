Cancelled LGBTQ+ Conference Will Cost Government Up To £600,000

However, charities and groups boycotted the event when the government excluded transgender people from their ban on conversion therapy.

The controversy even sparked fury from some Tory MPs who called on the government to “have some empathy”.

Conversion therapy is an attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity and can involve methods such as aversive stimulation or religious counselling.

Now equalities minister Mike Freer has revealed the government predicts it will cost between £410,000 to £610,000.

Answering a question from Labour’s Anneliese Dodds, he said: “We announced our decision to cancel Safe To Be Me: A Global Equality Conference on 6 April 2022. Expenditure to that point, and due to the cancellation, is estimated to be between £0.41 million and £0.61 million.

“We are engaging our suppliers to determine whether any costs can be recovered for work that had not yet been undertaken. We are also exploring whether any commitments made could be deferred to support future government events.”

A source stressed that part of the cost related to a deposit on a venue and that the government was looking at whether it could be used for a separate event or if any of the deposit was recoverable. They said that could mean the costs incurred would end up being less.

The huge row over conversion therapy also saw the government’s first LGBTQ+ business champion resign.

The unpaid role was created especially in the lead-up to the conference, and was expected to last at least 18 months.

But Iain Anderson resigned, criticising the “deeply damaging” move to exclude trans people from protection against conversion therapy.

Boris Johnson previously described gay conversion therapy as “utterly abhorrent” but claimed there were “complexities and sensitivities” when “you move from the area of sexuality to the question of gender”.

HuffPost UK has contacted the government for comment.