Cannabis-Based Medicines Will Be Available On Prescription From The Autumn

Thousands of patients with drug-resistant conditions will soon be able to get medicinal cannabis on prescription, after the Home Office announced it would be reclassifying the drugs.

Cannabis is currently a “schedule 1” drug, which means it cannot be lawfully possessed or prescribed, even though it could have therapeutic properties.

But today’s announcement will see the drugs reclassified, meaning thousands could get access to ease symptoms such as the seizures brought on by epilepsy.

The Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said in the announcement: “Recent cases involving sick children made it clear to me that our position on cannabis-related medicinal products was not satisfactory.”

He said following advice from two sets of independent advisors, he had “taken the decision to reschedule cannabis-derived medicinal products”.

“This will help patients with an exceptional clinical need, but is in no way a first step to the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use,” he said.

The issue has gained traction in recent months after after the high-profile case of epileptic boy Billy Caldwell, whose mother, Charlotte, campaigned to gain access to cannabis oil, which she said keeps his seizures at bay.

She was purchasing the medication in Canada as she was not allowed to have it in the UK, but had it seized from her when she returned to Heathrow on June 11.

Subsequently Billy was rushed to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in a critical condition having suffered multiple seizures. Javid then granted a 20-day emergency licence granting use of the oil.