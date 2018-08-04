This Man Is Making Cannabis Oil And Giving It Out For Free To Help Terminally Ill People

Amardeep Bassey

In an unassuming suburban home in a nondescript modern housing estate in Birmingham, Satnam Bains*, a 42-year-old property developer, quietly distills litres of his own cannabis oil in a makeshift garage laboratory. Bains made it his business to learn how to make oil after his younger brother was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer last year. "It came from nowhere and floored us all. He was just 32 and a high-flying civil engineer," he said. "There wasn't much the doctors could do apart from send him home with a fistful of drugs to take and morphine to self-administer for the chronic pain." A few weeks later a friend mentioned cannabis oil, and Satnam sourced a gramme of the drug for £50 from a street dealer. "My brother had been on morphine for about six weeks when I dissolved a tiny drop of oil in some warm milk and it totally transformed him," he said. "Within an hour he was upright in his bed and looked alive." Bains is one of hundreds of ordinarily law-abiding people who are forming underground networks to exchange tips and guidance on how to make and source cannabis oil for medicinal purposes. Though the UK is the largest exporter of medicinal cannabis in the world, it remains illegal for the drug to be grown at home or supplied to ease the symptoms of chronic illnesses ranging from cancer to HIV.

It is estimated that over a million people in the UK rely on medical marijuana for pain relief or as part of palliative care for chronic illnesses, but those in need currently risk jail if they turn to the internet black market or buy from criminal drug dealers. But the disparity – between the UK’s export of medicinal cannabis and its own laws – has come increasingly under the spotlight after a series of high profile cases helped to prompt a shift in public opinion and ultimately, a government policy u-turn. The plight of epilepsy sufferer Billy Caldwell, whose use of cannabis oil helped ease the frequency of his life-threatening seizures, in part prompted the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, to announce legislation which will allow for cannabis oil to be prescribed by doctors. In the meantime, Bains is on a mission to make and distribute the precious oil for free, despite a maximum jail sentence of 14 years if he was caught by the police. He says he was inspired by the change he saw in his brother. “Over the weeks (after he started taking cannabis oil) it helped get his appetite back because the morphine had made him feel nauseous and unable to eat,” he says. Within eight months he increased the dosage to 10 drops a day to the point that morphine was no longer required. “It was nothing short of a miracle and I thought: ‘I’ve got to learn how to make this stuff myself’ because I was tired of going to drug dealers.” Sitting in his garage amid dumbbells and a punchbag, a home he shares with his parents, Bains said he spoke to one local dealer who told him he made his own oil for his mother who had Parkinson’s disease.

My parents aren’t too happy about me doing this because of the smell and because they fear I’ll be caught Satnam Bains