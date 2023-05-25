Car Crashes Into Gates Of Downing Street

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London. Ben Hatton/PA Wire

A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister Rishi Sunak lives, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, the force added. It continued that no-one has been hurt.

Advertisement

Video posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates. The BBC’s footage appears to show the car slowing down before it hits the gate.

The PA news agency has reported Sunak was in Downing Street at the time of the incident, and departed after the crash as scheduled.

A Scotland Yard statement said: “At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gate of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He has been taken into custody.

Advertisement

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Ben Hatton/PA Wire

Handout taken from the Twitter feed of @TorbsTalks, of police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London. @TorbsTalks@TorbsTalks/PA Wire

Downing Street, a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses, was open to the public until gates were erected in 1989 in response to threats from Irish Republican Army militants.

Public access to the street is restricted and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.

Tradition dictates that the prime minister lives at No.10 Downing Street and the chancellor of the exchequer at No.11.

Advertisement