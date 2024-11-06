Cardi B Deletes Election Night Video Saying 'This Is Why Some Of Y'all States Get Hurricanes'

Cardi B pictured in 2023 via Associated Press

If there’s one thing Cardi B has become known for over the course of her rap career, it’s speaking out in her unmistakably unfiltered way.

However, it looks like even she thinks she might have overstepped with a certain comment on US election night.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Cardi – a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris – posted a heavily-filtered video of herself on X as the results of the presidential election started pouring in.

“This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes,” she said in the clip, adding: “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Deadline reported that the post sparked “controversy”, while Variety said that it was “deleted within minutes” (although it was recorded by some fans and remains online in other areas).

HuffPost UK has contacted Cardi B’s team for comment.

Cardi remained active on social media as the results continued to come in, posting in the early hours of Wednesday morning: “We need a Hail Mary.”

Advertisement

We need a Hail Mary — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 6, 2024

Last week, the chart-topping star was a guest at a Kamala Harris rally in Milwaukee, telling those in attendance: “Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited.

“Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still people question how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

Cardi B on stage with Kamala Harris via Associated Press

Blasting Harris’ opponent “Donny Trump”, the Grammy winner continued: “He says he’s going to protect women whether they like it or not. Well, if his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!”

Advertisement

Cardi later fired back at Trump supporter Elon Musk, when he branded her a “puppet” following a teleprompter malfunction.

Speaking on Instagram Live in the wake of the election result, Deadline quoted Cardi as saying: “’I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her.