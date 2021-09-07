Cardi B And Offset Announce Birth Of Second Child With Beautiful Family Photo

Cardi B announced the birth of her second child with husband Offset Monday in a sweet Instagram post showing the couple gazing at their new baby.

She captioned the photo simply, “9/4/21” ― presumably confirming the newborn arrived on 4 September ― and included dinosaur, blue heart and teddy bear emojis.

The WAP rapper and Migos member already have a daughter together, three-year-old Culture. Offset also has three older children from previous relationships.