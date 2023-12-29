Carol Kirkwood pictured after her engagement last year Karwai Tang via Getty Images

BBC Breakfast favourite Carol Kirkwood has revealed she quietly married her partner Steve Randall over the festive period.

The weather presenter’s happy news was revealed during Friday’s edition of the BBC daytime show, after she and Steve tied the knot on Wednesday.

Describing her big day as the “most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding”, the former Strictly Come Dancing star enthused: “We are both so incredibly happy.”

After Carol’s announcement, BBC Breakfast shared photos from the wedding on their official Instagram page, including pictures of the presenter in her white dress and Steve in his suit.

“Congratulations Carol and Steve,” the post read. “Best wishes from your #BBCBreakfast colleagues.”

Later in the show, presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt also read out comments from viewers on air celebrating Carol’s announcement.

We've been inundated with messages of congratulations to Carol & Steve after their Christmas wedding.



We shared some of your comments on #BBCBreakfast this morning@carolkirkwood https://t.co/mbkrdTZaY1 pic.twitter.com/kFpSq4GTUl — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 29, 2023

Carol revealed live on air last year that she and Steve had become engaged after he proposed to her while they were on holiday.

“The weather was glorious. We were sitting chatting, and then my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason, which I didn’t know,” she recalled.

“And he was fumbling in his pocket and then out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with, but it was lovely.”

Prior to this, Carol had previously chosen to keep details of the relationship private, telling the PA news agency: “I always feel that through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy.

“I just don’t talk about them, other than to say that my partner is drop-dead gorgeous, he’s funny, he makes me very happy.”

She added: “He gets up at quarter to three in the morning to make me a cup of tea before going to work – if that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is.”