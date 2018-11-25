Caroline Flack’s representative has clarified recent reports about her in the tabloid press, which claimed an ambulance had been called to her home after a row over the phone with ex-fiancé Andrew Brady.
On Sunday, The Sun published a story claiming Caroline and Andrew had a drunken argument over the telephone earlier this month, after which he phoned for an ambulance to go to her house, as he was concerned about her mental state.
However, in a statement issued to Metro, a spokesperson for the ‘Love Island’ host branded the reports “ridiculous” and an “embellishment of a non-event”.
They said: “While an ambulance was called to Caroline’s address at the beginning of November, it was entirely unnecessary and paramedics found her to be in perfect health.
“They confirmed there was no emergency or reason for any concern.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Caroline Flack for further comment, and is awaiting a response.
Caroline and Andrew met earlier this year, following his eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in January, and announced their engagement within a matter of weeks.
However, their relationship wasn’t to last, confirming they had chosen to end their relationship just two months after he first popped the question, although it’s been suggested since then that the two had reconciled.
Although best known as the host of ‘Love Island’ and, briefly, ‘The X Factor’, Caroline has more recently turned her hand to acting, appearing in a touring production of ‘Crazy For You’, while reports have claimed she’s about to star as Roxy Hart in the West End show ‘Chicago’.