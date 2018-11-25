Caroline Flack’s representative has clarified recent reports about her in the tabloid press, which claimed an ambulance had been called to her home after a row over the phone with ex-fiancé Andrew Brady.

On Sunday, The Sun published a story claiming Caroline and Andrew had a drunken argument over the telephone earlier this month, after which he phoned for an ambulance to go to her house, as he was concerned about her mental state.

However, in a statement issued to Metro, a spokesperson for the ‘Love Island’ host branded the reports “ridiculous” and an “embellishment of a non-event”.