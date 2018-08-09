Andrew Brady was in no mood to talk about his relationship with ex-fiancée Caroline Flack during an interview on Thursday’s edition of ’The Wright Stuff’.

He and Caroline broke off their engagement in July, just weeks after announcing that they were tying the knot, and it later emerged that he’d met with the producers of a celebrity dating show just days after the split.

But the pair sparked speculation they may have reunited last week, when they were snapped on holiday together.

However, Andrew clearly didn’t want to discuss any of that while serving as a panelist on ‘The Wright Stuff’, despite questions from guest presenter Anne Diamond.