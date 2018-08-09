Andrew Brady was in no mood to talk about his relationship with ex-fiancée Caroline Flack during an interview on Thursday’s edition of ’The Wright Stuff’.
He and Caroline broke off their engagement in July, just weeks after announcing that they were tying the knot, and it later emerged that he’d met with the producers of a celebrity dating show just days after the split.
But the pair sparked speculation they may have reunited last week, when they were snapped on holiday together.
However, Andrew clearly didn’t want to discuss any of that while serving as a panelist on ‘The Wright Stuff’, despite questions from guest presenter Anne Diamond.
“My private life is private and that’s what I’d like to keep it as really,” he said, when recent claims about the two reuniting were brought up. “Relationships can be hard and when they’re scrutinised in the public eye, they’re somewhat even more troubling. But yeah, I’m keeping my private life private.”
When Anne mentioned that he hadn’t answered her question, he noted: “Exactly, I’m dodging your question and I’m going to keep dodging it until 11.15.”
The host then questioned whether or not because both he and Caroline are in the public eye, they should “expect their private life to be utterly private”, Andrew insisted: “I’d like to think so, yeah.”
Caroline and Andrew are thought to have begun dating in February, shortly after his eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
Within a month, they announced their engagement, eventually sharing the sad news that they’d split just eight weeks later, with the ‘Love Island’ host stating at the time: “Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there’s a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting.”