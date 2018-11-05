Six ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ghosts of Christmas past have been confirmed to be hitting the floor for this year’s festive special. Airing on Christmas Day, former champion Caroline Flack will be strapping on her dancing shoes once again for the special episode, where she’ll be joined by Aston Merrygold and Anita Rani.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Caroline Flack

The ‘Love Island’ host said: “I can’t quite believe it’s been four years since I had the best time of my life, dancing with Pasha on the Strictly dance floor. “My Glitterball still has pride of place in my living room! It always felt like a family at the SCD studios, so how could I say no to performing one last time on this year’s Christmas special? It’ll be the best present I could imagine.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Aston Merrygold

Also competing for the Silver Star trophy in this year’s Christmas special, which will have the theme of “fairy tales and making dreams come true, will be ‘EastEnders’ actor Jake Wood and former cricketer Michael Vaughan. Oh, and fresh from her predictably controversial appearance in this January’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Ann Widdecombe will also be there. Because apparently someone out there still thinks that moderately funny joke from eight years ago still has legs in it...

Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock Ann Widdecombe at the 2010 'Strictly' launch