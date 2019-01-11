Exclusive: Caroline Lucas Condemns 'Moral Failure' Of Remain Campaign To Defend Free Movement

Henry Nicholls / Reuters Caroline Lucas says pro-EU campaigners have reduced the "“astonishing achievement” of the EU to “an argument about the cost of a shopping trolley”

Caroline Lucas will launch a blistering attack on the “vapid centrism” of the Remain campaign whose “moral failure” to defend free movement ushered in the Brexit victory in 2016.

The “project fear” tactics employed by the David Cameron-led campaign “won’t win people over”, the Green MP will say, and reduced the “astonishing achievements” of the EU to rows over “the cost of a shopping trolley”.

Lucas, who wants a re-run of the referendum, will speak at the Another Vote Is Possible convention on Friday in a bid to reset the divisive nature of the Brexit debate.

It comes as deadlock in parliament ahead of Tuesday’s vote on Theresa May’s deal heightens the prospect a fresh EU poll could be called in the coming weeks.

But any 2019 pro-EU drive must “urgently learn the lessons of the past” and celebrate “the remarkable gift” of free movement, the Brighton MP will say at the event in central London.

“The mistakes of the Remain campaign must not be repeated,” she will say.

“Mistakes that meant the campaign was seen primarily as defending the status quo, with the political elite pulling the strings; a campaign that utterly failed to inspire any kind of connection with or love for the EU.”