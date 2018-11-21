Immigration minister Caroline Nokes was left quietly fuming when confronted with her failure to check whether asylum seeker families were living in rat-infested accommodation. The Tory MP was challenged about a damning report - handed to the Home Office in July - which uncovered the appalling conditions in which mothers seeking sanctuary in the UK with their babies were forced to live. Nokes insisted the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who passed information to the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) for a report had refused to share information with the Home Office. But Cooper later revealed she had already discovered that Nokes’ department had only requested the information on Monday. The research included detailed accounts of properties that were damp, dirty and infested with vermin. In one flat, a mother and baby unit for seven women with children under the age of two had “blocked drains, an infestation of rodents, damp and mould”. Nokes was questioned by the Commons’ Home Affairs Committee chair, Yvette Cooper. When asked by the Labour MP if she had located the flat in question, Nokes simply replied “telepathy is not my first skill”.

This exchange between Yvette Cooper and Caroline Nokes at the home affairs committee is quite something - that death stare! pic.twitter.com/CgtiakZ5dv — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) November 21, 2018

Cooper responded: “This is mums with kids under two. These are families who are a very long from home. Who knows what traumas they have been though along the way? “Minister, weren’t you shocked when you saw this?” Nokes said “of course”, but said the ICIBI had not said which properties were involved so the government “could clamp down on service providers that weren’t meeting our standards”. She insisted asylum accommodation was inspected every month and she had “reasonable confidence”. Cooper pointed out that July “was a long time ago” and that ministers should have found the families. Since 2012, the Government has contracted the asylum accommodation and support service out to the outsourcing giants G4S, Clearsprings and Serco. Cooper continued to press Nokes on the case study in the report.

Nokes glared at Cooper and said NGOs (non-governmental organisation) had inserted the case study into the report on an anonymous basis. “We have asked for it,” she said. “One of the challenges is that if information isn’t shared with us it is very difficult for us to find the info if they won’t give it to us.” Cooper told Nokes that the Government’s contracts with private providers and should take responsibility. “This is your contract,” she said. “This is your responsibility.” When challenged again, Nokes repeated: “We’ve asked for it. We’ve asked for it.” Cooper then told Nokes she was aware the Home Office requested the information just days ago and that the inspectorate had shared all details, adding: “To be honest, minister, you didn’t need telepathy all you needed was a telephone in order to be able to find this information.” Nokes glared and held Cooper’s gaze as she replied: “I would be pleased to receive it.”

Appalled listening to Caroline Nokes + @ukhomeoffice officials trying to defend vulnerable people being placed in unsafe + uninhabitable accommodation by companies like Clearsprings, profiteering at taxpayer expense, despite being warned over TWO years ago by me and others. (1/2) — Stephen Doughty MP / AS (@SDoughtyMP) November 21, 2018

Paul Morrison, director of resettlement, asylum support and integration at the Home Office, said NGOs had been reluctant to share the information as it was disclosed on a confidential basis. Cooper said ministers had since July to locate the property, adding: “You do know how utterly lame that sounds, don’t you.” Cooper later said she has received assurances from the inspectorate.

Independent Inspector for Customs, Borders & Immigration has now contacted @CommonsHomeAffs with further information that supports the evidence that Immigration Minister & @ukhomeoffice officials gave to us this afternoon — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 21, 2018

Given different accounts of what @IndependentCI told Home Office we are now seeking urgent further info from Inspectorate inc ensuring they give all important info re substandard housing (& contract failings) to @ukhomeoffice so there is urgent action to improve accommodation — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 21, 2018

At heart of this is making sure no one ever accepts a mother & baby unit for asylum seekers with damp, mould & rodent infestation. We need to know that urgent action has been taken in this & other cases & that @ukhomeoffice & @IndependentCI are working together to make it happen — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 21, 2018