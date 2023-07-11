Carrie Johnson Announces Birth Of Third Child With Boris Johnson

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Carrie Johnson has announced the birth of her third child with her husband, Boris Johnson.

In a post on Instagram, the former prime minister’s wife said: “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am.”

She added: (Can you guess which name my husband chose?! 😂)

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

“Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people.

“I feel such immense gratitude. 💚 Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink🍹.”

The couple already have two other children together, thee-year-old Wilfred and one-year-old Romy.