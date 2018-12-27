Carrier Bag Charge To Be Doubled To 10p In All Shops Across England

Shoppers will have to pay 10p for a carrier bag at all stores across England under plans announced by Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

The current 5p charge will be doubled and will apply at all shops, not just large retailers, under the measures aimed at reducing plastic consumption.

The changes could come into effect from January 2020 and are contained in a government consultation aimed at further reducing the plastic used by consumers and businesses.

Mr Gove said: “The 5p single-use plastic carrier bag charge has been extremely successful in reducing the amount of plastic we use in our everyday lives.

“Between us, we have taken over 15 billion plastic bags out of circulation.

“But we want to do even more to protect our precious planet and today’s announcement will accelerate further behaviour change and build on the success of the existing charge.”