Cash To Tackle Youth Crime Cut Despite Knife Crime Epidemic

Cash for youth offending teams has been slashed despite a violent crime epidemic and ministers repeatedly promising new money for prevention.

The Government has handed Youth Justice Boards a “desperately disappointing” £71.6m - exactly the same as last year, meaning the settlement represents a real-terms cut.

It comes as a spike in knife and gun crime has seen London’s murder rate overtake New York’s.

On Saturday, a 28-year-old woman became the capital’s 44th victim of knife crime while there have been 66 murders so far in 2018.

YJBs fund local authority-led teams of social workers, probation officers, community psychiatric nurse and police who do an “absolutely crucial” job helping young people turn their backs on crime.

The Ministry of Justice, which is hurriedly writing to the YJB after announcing the pot of cash two months’ late, has halved funding for youth offending teams since 2010, from £145m in 2010/11 to £71.6m in 2018/19.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called the Government “weak on the causes of crime”.