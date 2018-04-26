Knife Crime Offences Up 22% In England And Wales

Forces logged 39,598 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument in 2017, a 22% increase compared with the previous year, and the highest number registered since comparable records started in 2010.

In findings that will place the Government’s efforts to make Britain’s streets safer under the spotlight, statisticians reported that there had been an increase in “high-harm” violent offences.

Official figures show forces in England and Wales also recorded rises in homicide and robbery last year.

Police have registered sharp increases in knife and gun crime amid mounting concern over spiralling levels of violence.

Offences involving firearms were also up, by 11% to 6,604 recorded crimes.

These offences tend to be disproportionately concentrated in London and other metropolitan areas, the Office for National Statistics said, but it added that the majority of police force areas saw rises in these types of violent crime.

The figures showed the number of homicides went up by 54, or 9%, to a total of 653, when cases linked to the Hillsborough disaster and last year’s terror attacks were excluded.

In the overall category of “violence against the person”, there were 1.3 million crimes logged, a rise of a fifth on the number in 2016.

Recorded burglary and robbery offences went up by 9% and 33% respectively, while the separate Crime Survey for England and Wales showed a 17% jump in vehicle thefts.

In total, police recorded 5.4 million offences, a 13% year-on-year rise.

According to the crime survey, which the ONS says is the most reliable indicator of long-term trends in the most common types of offending experienced by the general population, there were an estimated 10.6 million incidents of crime, a fall of 7% on the previous 12 months.

The number of violent offences as measured by the CSEW was unchanged, at 1.2million.

ONS statistician Alexa Bradley said: “Today’s figures show that, for most types of offence, the picture of crime has been fairly stable, with levels much lower than the peak seen in the mid-1990s.

“Eight in 10 adults had not experienced any of the crimes asked about in our survey in the latest year.

“However, we have seen an increase in the relatively rare, but ‘high-harm’ violent offences such as homicide, knife crime and gun crime, a trend that has been emerging over the previous two years.

“We have also seen evidence that increases in some types of theft have continued, in particular vehicle-related theft and burglary.”

Earlier this month Home Secretary Amber Rudd launched a multi-pronged strategy to tackle serious violence.

But the blueprint -unveiled against a backdrop of mounting calls for action following a flurry of killings in London – was overshadowed by a fresh row over police numbers.

Sheldon Thomas, the founder of Gangsline, which runs outreach programmes with young men and women involved in gang culture, said ministers should be handing strategy over to those working directly with children and teens.

He said: “Don’t consult people like me at the end - come to us at the beginning. Pay us, give us the resources, and we will come up with a strategy and implement it.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “These statistics show once again that crime, and violent crime in particular, is rising at an unacceptably high rate across the whole of England and Wales, including London.

“This is clearly a national problem that requires national solutions from the Government.”

Denise Hatton, chief executive of YMCA England and Wales, linked the figures to government cuts to youth services. She said: “Unfortunately it is not until news of young people’s loneliness or incidents like the recent knife crimes in London hit the headlines, the role of youth services is in the spotlight. But like all news cycles, this will pass and public outrage will simmer down, yet cuts to youth services will continue if local authorities don’t recognise its vital benefits to the development of young people.

“Without drastic action to protect funding and making youth services a statutory service, we are condemning young people to become a lonely, lost generation with nowhere to turn.”

Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt, responsible for Territorial Policing, said: “The Met continues to experience a very busy and challenging time against the backdrop of significant reductions in resources. I am very concerned about the rise in crime in the capital, particularly murder, violent crime and knife crime.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ families of these tragic and horrific crimes which have brought untold misery to countless people.

“We are strengthening local policing by bringing specialist officers closer to communities, and have increased the number of neighbourhoods officers dedicated to particular areas to engage with the public and work with them to keep them safe.”