Three more people have been stabbed in London, two of them after a fight outside a Tube station.
Two men were found with knife wounds on Upper Tooting Road, south London, near Tooting Bec Underground, at around 6pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.
One man’s injuries are not life-threatening, while the condition of the other remains unknown, police added.
Images on social media showed several police vehicles at the scene and parts of the road cordoned off while officers made inquiries.
Less than half an hour later, paramedics were called to help a 14-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the leg in Lloyd Park, Walthamstow.
It came after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park, north London, in the early hours of Saturday morning followings a reported fight “involving a number of other people”, the Met said.
Police later arrested a 21-year-old man, who was also stabbed, on suspicion of murder.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted online about the killing, saying he was “deeply saddened” by “another life unnecessarily lost to violent crime on our streets”.
Khan then appealed for witnesses, saying: “There is no honour in staying silent when you know something.
London has been rocked by a spike of stabbings and shootings, with more than 60 murder investigations launched by the Metropolitan Police so far this year.