Sorry Cat Owners – You Can Now Get Hit With A £500 Fine If You Don’t Do This 1 Thing

Good news for our feline friends; from today (June 10th), all cats in England must be microchipped. This new rule means that all cats must be microchipped before they reach the age of 20 weeks, except for unowned cats like feral and community cats.

If your cat isn’t microchipped, the law states that you now have 21 days to get your moggy microchipped, or you could face a fine of up to £500. According to the BBC, microchipping can be done by a vet or local rescue and rehoming centre, and usually costs between £20-30.

Advertisement

While this is only currently law in England, Cats Protection UK continues to campaign for this to be law in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Why do we microchip pets?

On their website, Cats Protection UK state: “We regularly reunite owners with their much-loved cats, and in most cases this is only possible thanks to microchips.

“No matter how far from home a cat is found, or how long they have been missing, having your cat microchipped gives them the best chance of being returned home safely to you.”

The process is done by a professional simply inserting a small chip under your cat’s skin. This comes with a unique code which is matched to your details and means that if your cat goes missing, they can be traced back to you.

Advertisement

Does getting microchipped hurt?

While this may sound like a sore procedure, Cats Protection UK assure that it’s no more painful than an injection, and, in fact, “they’re unlikely to know it is even there.”

Cats aren’t shaved for the procedure and they don’t need any recovery time from the insertion.

Cats Protection UK said: “Unlike collars and ID tags, microchips don’t come off and they don’t put your cat at risk of injury.”