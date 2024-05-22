Hearing This 1 Sound From Your Cat Proves They Love You

Anita Kot via Getty Images

Last week, I learned that a cat headbutting you is a sure sign they like you ― even if the collision is pretty hard.

And before, the touching story of a person whose cat meowed every evening in order to be shown the setting sun taught me that yep, cats can tell time too.

Now it turns out that cats have a special noise that shows they love you too ― and while purring seems like the most likely candidate, it’s actually a noise referred to as trilling.



What does that sound like?

Animal welfare charity Blue Cross described trilling as a “short peep-like sound” that means “you can be sure they think of you fondly.”

PetMD agrees, saying “A trill is produced with a soft voice and sounds like a purr but with a higher pitch.” They may greet, thank, or simply express affection to other animals ― including humans ― this way.

Pet Check Urgent Care says, “A trill is usually done when a cat feels good or wants affection, and it is a positive declaration. If you have a cat that trills, you are fortunate and very much loved by your feline companion.”

Other signs your cat thinks you’re pretty great include the aforementioned headbutting as well as kneading, grooming, and sleeping next to their owner.



What about purring?

If you always assumed purring means your cat is content, chances are you’re right most of the time ― but it can have other causes, cat food company Whiskas shared.

“In most cases, cats will purr when they are in a relaxed environment, sending out waves of calmness, sometimes it means they’re nervous.”

“It’s similar to how you might nervously whistle or hum while waiting for in-laws to arrive for dinner,” Modern Cat added, sharing that “The key to discerning this “worry-purr” is body posture; if your cat’s ears are back and her body seems tense, the purr denotes concern over something.”

Still, whether your cat purrs or trills when you’re around, chances are they’re more attached than their fickle feline feelings would probably like to admit.