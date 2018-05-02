Cate Blanchett Says Harvey Weinstein Acted Inappropriately Towards Her And Hopes He Goes To Jail

Cate Blanchett has spoken out about her experiences with Harvey Weinstein, claiming that the movie producer did act inappropriately towards her.
The actress has worked with Weinstein on numerous occasions, including ‘The Aviator’, which he was a producer on, and the Oscar-winning ‘Carol’, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company.
During a new interview with Variety, Cate answered the question of, ‘Did he ever sexually harass you or act inappropriately?’, with: “With me, yes. I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable.
“I mean I got a bad feeling from him… He would often say to me, ‘We’re not friends’.”
“He’s been held up as an exemplar because he’s unfortunately typical of certain men,” she continued. “I’m interested in those people being prosecuted. We have to set a legal precedent.”
On the question of whether Harvey “could go to jail”, Cate answered: “I hope so.
“I think it’s really important that people get tried through the judicial system. It’s a really important arm of democracy that we must uphold because it’s under threat from a lot of different quarters.”
Allegations against Weinstein first became public back in October 2017 and in the months since, a total of 85 women have accused him of sexual misconduct, assault or rape. He has denied all allegations.
Cate has previously offered her support to the women who have spoke out against Weinstein.
A week after the first allegations were reported, she said: “Any man in a position of power or authority who thinks it’s his prerogative to threaten, intimidate or sexually assault any woman he encounters or works alongside needs to be called to account.
“It is never easy for a woman to come forward in such situations and I wholeheartedly support those who have.”