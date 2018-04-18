Rose McGowan Says A ‘Weight’ Was Lifted When The Weinstein Company Declared Bankruptcy

Rose McGowan has shared her feelings about The Weinstein Company (TWC) filing for bankruptcy, saying a “weight” was lifted when the company did so. In October 2017, Rose was one of the first women to speak publicly to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual indecency. While she did not always agree with Hollywood’s responses to the alleged abuse, Rose then became a key voice in the ensuing discussions about #MeToo and Time’s Up.

ITV

Appearing on Wednesday’s (18 April) edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’, she reflected on the last six months. “It was actually only recently, about two weeks ago, when the Weinstein Company declared bankruptcy that I felt the true weight lift, because it’s like this multi-headed hydra, this monster, and it kept trying to come back,” she said. “And people kept trying to buy the company back for him, and I was like, ‘no, you must stay down, it must show other people around the world that this can be done’. “It’s a relief, I suppose, to have people believe me, but I’ve operated and been slandered, and disliked, and maligned for no other reason than he [Weinstein] purchased press all over the world to do so, for 20 years.

Steve Crisp / Reuters Harvey Weinstein