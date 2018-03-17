Former Monty Python actor Terry Gilliam has come under fire over his criticism of the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with AFP, Terry suggested the #MeToo movement had led to a “world of victims”, comparing the wave of women coming forward to allege sexual abuse against prominent figures in the entertainment industry to “mob rule”.

He said: “Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey [Weinstein] — that’s the price you pay.

“I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t. The ones who did, knew what they were doing. These are adults; we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.”