Former Monty Python actor Terry Gilliam has come under fire over his criticism of the #MeToo movement.
In an interview with AFP, Terry suggested the #MeToo movement had led to a “world of victims”, comparing the wave of women coming forward to allege sexual abuse against prominent figures in the entertainment industry to “mob rule”.
He said: “Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey [Weinstein] — that’s the price you pay.
“I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t. The ones who did, knew what they were doing. These are adults; we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.”
Terry also lamented that he “felt sorry” for Matt Damon, who he suggested had been “beaten to death” over his comments about the current situation: “It’s like when mob rule takes over, the mob is out there they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.”
Unsurprisingly, Terry’s remarks have not gone down well on social media, including from many people within the entertainment industry, who have criticised the comedian for using his platform in this way:
Since the wave of abuse allegations began last year, Harvey Weinstein has denied all accusations of what he has dubbed “non-consensual sex”.
As the above tweets mention, Terry has previously come under fire over his comments about prominent women in Hollywood, most notably his remarks about Amber Heard, following her divorce from his friend Johnny Depp.
In May 2016, he posted an article on Twitter suggesting Johnny was being “blackmailed” by his ex-wife, with the message: “Like many of Johnny Depp’s friends I’m discovering that Amber is a better actress than I thought.”