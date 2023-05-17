Entertainment uk celebrityukfilmcannes film festival

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Hit Red Carpet With Daughter For Her First Cannes Appearance

Rising star Carys looked like the spitting image of her parents as she joined them at the Cannes Film Festival.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Jeanne du Barry screening.
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were joined by a very special guest as they hit the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The annual Film Festival kicked off this week, with A-listers from across the globe descending on the glamorous city in the south of France.

As Catherine and Michael attended the screening of Jeanne du Barry, they were accompanied by their daughter for her first red carpet appearance.

Rising star Carys looked like the spitting image of her parents as the family put on a supportive display outside the iconic Palais des Festivals.

Carys Zeta Douglas joined her parents on the red carpet
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
Mother and daughter both planted a kiss on Michael's cheek
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Carys and Catherine were seen kissing Michael’s cheeks as they posed for photographers.

Carys, 20, is the younger of the couple’s two children, as they are also parents to son Dylan Michael, 22.

Michael is also father to fellow actor Cameron, 44, from his previous marriage to Diandra Douglas.

Catherine, 53, and Michael, 78, have been together since August 1998 after meeting at another French film festival.

They later married in a high-profile ceremony in November 2000, which was covered extensively as part of a magazine deal with OK!.

Stars including Dame Helen Mirren and Uma Thurman were also in attendance as Cannes kicked off with the screening of Jeanne du Barry.

The period film tells the story of the real life Madame du Barry, and was written, directed and produced by Maïwenn, starring herself and Johnny Depp in the leading roles.

