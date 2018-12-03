People Are Getting Emotional About This Major Flaw In The Celebrations Advent Calendar

In the Gavin and Stacey episode when Nessa gives everyone Celebrations for Christmas, she sums up a nation’s feelings when Gwen gets the Bounty.

“You’ve drawn the short straw there,” says Nessa.” I’m not gonna lie to you.”

Everyone knows that Bounty is an unpopular choice. So it’s hardly surprising that people have been left dissatisfied with Mars’ decision to put the coconut chocolate treat behind the first door of its advent calendar this year.

Although if customers had thought about it, the obvious flaw of picking a Celebrations calendar is this was bound to happen sooner or later.