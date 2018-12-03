John Lewis Is Getting A Little Too Excited For Christmas With This Advent Calendar

John Lewis is getting a little too excited for Christmas. An advent calendar sold in its store announced there were only 16 days to go – on 2 December!
Purchasers of the non-chocolate calendar – including many parents – weren’t happy with the misprint and took to Twitter to share their annoyance,
“I think you have an error on your advent calendar,” Nick Macey wrote. “Opened number two this morning to be told Christmas is 16 days to go. Disappointed two-year-old.”
Other parents said the countdown had been “ruined”, while some said their kids were over the moon Christmas was supposedly coming sooner than expected.
Even adults who had bought the advent calendar were miffed with the mistake.
John Lewis told HuffPost UK this isn’t an own-brand advent calendar, and the mistake was made by the supplier Woodmansterne. “We’re so sorry for the disappointment caused when customers opened up this advent calendar,” it said in a statement.
“The supplier is working closely with us and other retailers to put this right as quickly as possible, and for any customer who has bought one of these advent calendars from John Lewis we will offer them a full refund.”
The supplier said it was “devastated” to learn of the mistake.