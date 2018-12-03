John Lewis Is Getting A Little Too Excited For Christmas With This Advent Calendar

John Lewis is getting a little too excited for Christmas. An advent calendar sold in its store announced there were only 16 days to go – on 2 December!

Purchasers of the non-chocolate calendar – including many parents – weren’t happy with the misprint and took to Twitter to share their annoyance,

“I think you have an error on your advent calendar,” Nick Macey wrote. “Opened number two this morning to be told Christmas is 16 days to go. Disappointed two-year-old.”