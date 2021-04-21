Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars who have spoken out after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd last year. On Tuesday evening, Chauvin was found guilty on all charges – second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – with a number of public figures sharing their thoughts on the ruling. In a short message posted on her website, Beyoncé wrote: “After too many years of misguided justice, today is a good day. “I encourage all of us to continue to pray for George Floyd’s family and for all the families who seek justice for their loved ones who are victims of too many years of inequalities.”

Ben Gray via AP/PA Images The murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked international racial justice protests

Oprah posted a photo of George Floyd on her Instagram page, writing that she was feeling “relieved” and “emotional in ways I didn’t expect” about the Chauvin verdict. “I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read,” she said. “I’m grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies. Grateful to Darnella Frazier. Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real!”

Other celebrities, including F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Mariah Carey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis, also posted about the verdict on social media. Many of the tributes shared condolences with George Floyd’s family, while also taking the moment to acknowledge Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who recorded footage of the murder on camera:

Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 20, 2021

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

Darnella Frazier is a hero. Her bravery in that moment must never be forgotten. We lift you up Darnella. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

“We must understand that justice is a practice, not an end.” - Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 20, 2021

Today is a day we will all remember.

Prayers for George Floyd and his family. https://t.co/YYvvupqUXg — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) April 20, 2021