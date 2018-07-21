The Celebrities Who Margaret Thatcher's Husband Wanted Banned From PM's Party

New files just released reveal who Margaret Thatcher’s husband, Denis, vetted for a showbiz reception planned by Number 10, with question marks being placed next to the names of stars such as Sir Paul McCartney and Sir David Attenborough.

The reception, which was held in April 1988, was to be attended by the former Prime Minister and her husband.

It was planned as a thank you to the 45 celebrities who attended the Wembley Rally during her 1987 General Election campaign.

The former Tory leader decided more guests were needed and a longer list of “a possible 229 without spouses” was drawn up – including some suggestions from former culture secretary John Whittingdale, then political secretary to Thatcher.

“He was not then the grizzled elder statesman of the present day,” said Chris Collins, of the Margaret Thatcher Foundation.

“This was the young man whose evenings were spent watching Meat Loaf at the Hammersmith Odeon.

“His idea of a good party was to invite Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, the Jaggers.”

But Thatcher’s husband went through the proposed guestlist with a red pen, marking ticks against those he “would personally like to see included” and question marks beside “those who, I believe, do not help”.