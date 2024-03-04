These 6 Rumoured Celebrity Big Brother Stars Have Just Been Sighted Near The House

The newly-revamped Celebrity Big Brother house Matt Frost/Shutterstock

ITV has so far kept schtum about that “leaked” list of rumoured Celebrity Big Brother housemates – but it looks like the cat has now leapt even further out of the bag.

Advertisement

Since then, the tabloid has also obtained photos of several of those celebrities arriving at a hotel in London near the house.

Nikita Kuzmin Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Advertisement

Reality star David Potts and presenter Zeze Millz were also pictured.

An ITV rep has repeatedly insisted: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

Fern Britton SAV via Getty Images

Meanwhile, completing The Sun’s list of rumoured housemates are former X Factor staple Louis Walsh, Real Housewives cast member Lauren Simon, musician Levi Roots, West End performer Marisha Wallace, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches and Gary Goldsmith, best known as the uncle of Kate Middleton.

It’s also been claimed that Sharon Osbourne will also be a house guest later in the series.

Sharon Osbourne MEGA via Getty Images

Following the success of the Big Brother reboot last year, ITV has bumped up the celebrity edition to its main channel, with the live launch airing on Monday 4 March at 9pm on ITV1.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will once again be on presenting duties, with companion show Late & Live following on ITV2.