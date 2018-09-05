The number of ’Celebrity Big Brother’ viewers to have complained to Ofcom over recent scenes involving Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas has now risen to more than 25,000.

Last week, Roxanne accused Ryan of “repeatedly” and “deliberately” punching her, which she has since conceded was a “mistake” and an “overreaction”.

Over the weekend, it was reported that as many as 11,000 people had complained to Ofcom over the incident in the space of just a few days, and this figure has now more than doubled in under a week.