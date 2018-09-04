There was only one woman viewers were interested in seeing when they tuned into Monday night’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and that was Roxanne Pallett.

After quitting the show over the weekend, it was revealed that Roxanne would be given the chance to explain herself, and by the end of her pre-recorded interview, the name on every ‘CBB’ fan’s lips was Emma Willis.

The presenter sparked a huge reaction on social media with her no-nonsense interview style, grilling Roxanne about accusing fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of “deliberately” and “repeatedly” punching her, which the former soap star conceded was a mistake.

Over on Twitter, Emma received a hugely positive reception, with many lauding the ‘CBB’ host for the way she handled the interview...