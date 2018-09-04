There was only one woman viewers were interested in seeing when they tuned into Monday night’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and that was Roxanne Pallett.
After quitting the show over the weekend, it was revealed that Roxanne would be given the chance to explain herself, and by the end of her pre-recorded interview, the name on every ‘CBB’ fan’s lips was Emma Willis.
The presenter sparked a huge reaction on social media with her no-nonsense interview style, grilling Roxanne about accusing fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of “deliberately” and “repeatedly” punching her, which the former soap star conceded was a mistake.
Over on Twitter, Emma received a hugely positive reception, with many lauding the ‘CBB’ host for the way she handled the interview...
She was even compared favourably to broadcaster Jeremy Vine, who had interviewed Roxanne earlier that day on the first episode of his new Channel 5 current affairs show...
Emma’s stoic face throughout the interview caught ‘CBB’ fans’ particular, with her sony expression summing up what a lot of people were thinking as they heard Roxanne’s explanations...
At the end of the one-on-one, Emma asked Roxanne whether she thought, if this were happening to someone else, she felt that she “could forgive” herself, which prompted a tearful reaction from the former ‘Emmerdale’ star.
Emma was unmoved, to say the least, instead using this as the moment to wrap up the interview, taking out her earpiece and thanking the crew around her...
Our favourite reaction of all, though…?
D’aww.
During her pre-recorded ‘CBB’ interview, Roxanne shared her fears that she had become the “most hated woman in Britain”, saying: “It’s a lot to deal with. That’s the title I feel everyone has given me at the moment. All I can do is own it, accept it and apologise.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.