Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Rodrigo Alves has offered his “sincerest and most heartfelt apologies” for his use of the n-word during this year’s series. Rodrigo - dubbed the “Human Ken doll” in the media - was issued with a “formal and final warning” on his first night in the house when he used the racial slur twice during a conversation with his fellow housemates. Having now been shown the door after an undisclosed “further incident”, Rodrigo has now apologised for the matter, admitting that due to his heritage and the fact he isn’t a native English speaker, he was unaware of the term’s offensive history.

Channel 5 Rodrigo Alves in the Diary Room

“In Brazil, I was brought up in a multicultural, multiracial society,” he told the Daily Mail. “I am very proud of my Latino and black heritage. English is not my first language. “Through my Brazilian upbringing, my black family members and street/hip-hop music in Brazil I was not naturally conditioned against the word. I was naive not to realise how offensive what I said is in English-speaking countries, and what that word represents in terms of the horrific and sustained human rights abuses against black people over many generations. For this, I offer my sincerest and heartfelt apologies for any offence I may have caused.” He added: “Racism is a state of mind often manifesting itself in abusive language. In my case, my use of a particular word has been used to portray me as having a mindset that I don’t have and never have had.”

Maria Moratti/Contigo via Getty Images Rodrigo is currently at the Venice Film Festival