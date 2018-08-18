'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses Air Stormy Daniels' VT As They Insist 'No Housemate Is Bigger Than Show'

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have said “no housemate is bigger than Big Brother” as they aired Stormy Daniels’ profile VT on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ on Friday.

The adult film star, who alleges to have had an affair with US president Donald Trump in 2006, was supposed to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show, but pulled out at the 11th hour.

Amid conflicting stories in the media as to her reasons for cancelling her appearance, bosses took the unusual step of directly addressing the matter with viewers of ‘BOTS’.