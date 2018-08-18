'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses Air Stormy Daniels' VT As They Insist 'No Housemate Is Bigger Than Show'

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have said “no housemate is bigger than Big Brother” as they aired Stormy Daniels’ profile VT on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ on Friday.
The adult film star, who alleges to have had an affair with US president Donald Trump in 2006, was supposed to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show, but pulled out at the 11th hour.
Amid conflicting stories in the media as to her reasons for cancelling her appearance, bosses took the unusual step of directly addressing the matter with viewers of ‘BOTS’.
Host Rylan Clark-Neal said: “Five hours before the live show, Stormy informed us that she wished to simply appear on launch night and then leave.
“Big Brother tried to work out a fair compromise with her but in the end, for Big Brother, launch night is about housemates moving into the house, not about celebrities pulling out.
“Reports that Stormy asked for more money are completely false. Reports that Big Brother sought to control Stormy to achieve a specific outcome are also completely false.
“We had her, she changed her mind and she went. It wasn’t how we wanted it to go, but always remember – no housemate is bigger than Big Brother.”
Her profile video, which would have been shown to introduce herself to viewers, was shown in full.
In it, she was recorded saying: “You think you’ve seen a storm? You’ve seen nothing yet.”
It came after Stormy was also forced to cancel an appearance on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ on Friday due to what was described as a “legal situation”.
‘CBB’ bosses later offered their side of the story in a statement issued to HuffPost UK.
They said: “We note the comments from the transmission of ‘Loose Women’ on ITV earlier today.
“Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed.
“Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house.”
They added: “Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 5.