'Celebrity Big Brother' Faces Criticism For US Border Control Task

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are facing further criticism after setting housemates a task that parodied the US border situation. The show was branded “distasteful” and “tone-deaf” by viewers on social media, after the celebrities were asked to build a wall as part of the on-going US president task.

Channel 5 'CBB' housemates were set a task that parodied the US border situation

The challenge saw people dressed as Donald Trump, Melania Trump, The Queen and Hilary Clinton trying to make it over the wall to steal green cards. It even caused ructions in the house, with US housemate Natalie Nunn hitting out at Kirstie Alley, who is acting as the house’s president, for being a Trump supporter.

🚨 Celebrity Big Brother EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 Donald Trump has entered the #CBB House. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pklPUnjJgf — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 19, 2018

She raged: “There’s the biggest controversy in our country right now, and she’s a f**king Trump supporter. That’s why she hasn’t said anything. I’m just not building the wall. “The President is disgusting,” she added. “I officially don’t like the Big Brother House President.” Her sentiments were echoed by many on Twitter:

Finding #cbb really tasteless tonight. Genuinely shocked that they’re making a game and a joke out of what’s going on in America right now. Completely tone deaf. — Lauren Franklin (@Franklinsays) August 19, 2018

#CBB anyone else think it’s vile to make a joke of the border wall and have them all acting as border guards, when we know how border guards are separating kids from their families in the US?! — Sarah (@shoutyMs) August 19, 2018

Am I really watching people pretending to be border control to prevent people taking green cards? Something about this seems wrong #CBB — Eliza Beth ♐️ (@mancunicorn88) August 19, 2018

#CBB after what happened at the border recently is this the task we really need? — Damzie #57822 (@CuppyDamzie) August 19, 2018

@EmmaWillis @Rylan I’m a massive fan of yours but please don’t tell me you think this task is funny? 😩 #CBB⁠⁠ making fun of Mexicans wanting to cross the border (because they’re living in poverty) shouldn’t be made into entertainment 😢 such a shame. — Hannah Cooper ⚡️ (@hmcooperx) August 19, 2018

okay but this #cbb task is kinda gross

the ‘bb border control’ has to stop people from stealing green cards and they also built a wall



I know it’s supposed to be tongue in cheek but gewls... — tom [House Of LOONA ma] (@skinnyest) August 19, 2018

OMG Celebrity Big Brother is doing a racist Donald Trump task with border guards trying to build a wall to keep immigrants out! How can @Rylan and @EmmaWillis support this? I am officially boycotting this show! #CBB pic.twitter.com/xHnlBuhM1N — Pierre Fernando (@Pierre_Fernando) August 19, 2018

Along with the lack of punishment for using the N word, allowing a domestic abuser and someone who committed sexual assault to go inside, #cbb are now making a joke out of the wall border. Disgusting. — moooo (@trashhhpanda) August 19, 2018

You have contestants using the N word and now @kirstiealley building a a border wall while ordering nachos... What kind of entertainment exactly are you trying to provide. #CBBUK #cbb #CBBBOTS https://t.co/iEEOkALa65 — Teresa Wells (@tvwells) August 19, 2018

I feel the whole point of these tasks (which were supposed to be led by Stormy Daniels) was to annoy Trump to the point where he would tweet about it - and boost #cbb ratings hugely. It’s all backfired and these tasks are distasteful. #CBBuk — Claire (@OurCluurr) August 19, 2018

@bbuk #cbb there is nothing comical around border walls, or 45’s destruction of people, families, here in America. it’s on the verge of joking about concentration camps and hitler. There is no farce or parody to be had. Do better. — mordecai (@msmordecai) August 19, 2018

The whole "building a wall" and "green card" task was a horrible idea and really distasteful.



You should be ashamed of yourselves.#CelebrityBigBrother #CBB — The Football Pundit (@MrFootyGuy) August 19, 2018

100% backing @missnatalienunn on her outrage at the task on tonight's #CBB, how distasteful, these are very real things happening to real people, not something to be making a mockery of. Disgraceful. — Holly Willett-Beswick (@beswick_holly) August 19, 2018

HuffPost UK has contacted a ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ spokesperson for comment and is awaiting a response. The latest criticism of the series comes just days after bosses were under fire for failing to remove housemate Rodrigo Alves, after he used the N-word twice on the first night in the house. Producers only issued him with a “formal and final warning”, with enraged viewers calling for him to be axed.

Channel 5 Bosses failed to remove Rodrigo Alves for using the N-word

Many pointed out that housemate Emily Parr was shown the door for similar comments in 2007, and questioned why Rodrigo had not received the same treatment. In response, a spokesperson said: “Big Brother does not condone or tolerate the use of any kind of racist or offensive language in the Big Brother house. “Rodrigo has received a formal and final warning and if such language is used again in the house, he will be removed immediately. “Rodrigo has apologised for his comments.” ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.