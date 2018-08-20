'Celebrity Big Brother' Faces Criticism For US Border Control Task

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are facing further criticism after setting housemates a task that parodied the US border situation.
The show was branded “distasteful” and “tone-deaf” by viewers on social media, after the celebrities were asked to build a wall as part of the on-going US president task.
The challenge saw people dressed as Donald Trump, Melania Trump, The Queen and Hilary Clinton trying to make it over the wall to steal green cards.
It even caused ructions in the house, with US housemate Natalie Nunn hitting out at Kirstie Alley, who is acting as the house’s president, for being a Trump supporter.
She raged: “There’s the biggest controversy in our country right now, and she’s a f**king Trump supporter. That’s why she hasn’t said anything. I’m just not building the wall.
“The President is disgusting,” she added. “I officially don’t like the Big Brother House President.”
Her sentiments were echoed by many on Twitter:
HuffPost UK has contacted a ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ spokesperson for comment and is awaiting a response.
The latest criticism of the series comes just days after bosses were under fire for failing to remove housemate Rodrigo Alves, after he used the N-word twice on the first night in the house.
Producers only issued him with a “formal and final warning”, with enraged viewers calling for him to be axed.
Many pointed out that housemate Emily Parr was shown the door for similar comments in 2007, and questioned why Rodrigo had not received the same treatment.
In response, a spokesperson said: “Big Brother does not condone or tolerate the use of any kind of racist or offensive language in the Big Brother house.
“Rodrigo has received a formal and final warning and if such language is used again in the house, he will be removed immediately.
“Rodrigo has apologised for his comments.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.