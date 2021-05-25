Clara Amfo, Mel C and Clare Balding are among the stars joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox for the upcoming third series.
Radio 1 DJ and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Clara will be joined by her brother Andy, when the star-studded spin-off of the hit Channel 4 show returns next month.
Spice Girl Melanie C will feature with her brother Paul, while sports presenter Clare will settle down on the sofa with wife Alice Arnold.
Former Premiership footballers turned pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher will also make their debuts.
Daytime host Lorraine Kelly previously announced on her own ITV morning show that she had signed up alongside her daughter Rosie Smith.
A host of famous faces from previous series will also be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox including Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall, father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp and Radio 1′s Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.
Also back on their sofas are Love Island’s Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes and Shaun Ryder and Bez from the Happy Mondays.
The most recent series of the regular Gogglebox wrapped up last Friday.
It saw the return of fan favourites Mary and Marina, after the pair were finally able to be reunited after months of Covid restrictions.
The naughty nanas were on even saucier form than usual as they passed comment on the week’s TV.
Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday 4 June at 9pm.