Clara Amfo, Mel C and Clare Balding are among the stars joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox for the upcoming third series. Radio 1 DJ and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Clara will be joined by her brother Andy, when the star-studded spin-off of the hit Channel 4 show returns next month.

JMEnternational via Getty Images Clara Amfo

Spice Girl Melanie C will feature with her brother Paul, while sports presenter Clare will settle down on the sofa with wife Alice Arnold. Former Premiership footballers turned pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher will also make their debuts. Daytime host Lorraine Kelly previously announced on her own ITV morning show that she had signed up alongside her daughter Rosie Smith.

picture alliance via Getty Images Mel C

Naomi Baker via Getty Images Clare Balding