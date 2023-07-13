Charlene White and Judi Love in the Loose Women studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Two more Celebrity Gogglebox stars have announced they’re returning to the show ahead of this week’s episode.

Loose Women panellists Charlene White and Judi Love have revealed they’ll be appearing in Friday night’s instalment, where they’ll be offering their unique takes on the past week of telly.

“Woo-hoo! Me and [Judi] make our return to [Celebrity Gogglebox] tomorrow night at 9pm,” Charlene tweeted on Thursday afternoon, alongside a picture of herself and Judi on the sofa, adding: “So. Much. Fun.”

The ITV newsreader and stand-up comedian first appeared on Gogglebox together in 2019, and have since returned for numerous celebrity specials of the hit Channel 4 show.

However, they aren’t the only Gogglebox faves who’ve announced they’re returning to the show.

Earlier this week, Rylan Clark confirmed that he and his mum Linda had also filmed an appearance for Friday’s episode, after being absent for the first half of the series.

There’ve also been a host of returning stars on the current series like Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Shaun Ryder and Bez of The Happy Mondays and Martin Kemp, who is once again joined on the sofa by his presenter son Roman.

Davina McCall is also taking part in the current series with her partner Michael Douglas (no, not that one), and Nick Grimshaw can once again be seen critiquing the past week’s telly with his niece Liv.