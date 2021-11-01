While plenty of Hollywood’s biggest stars marked the arrival of spooky season early this year, raiding the dressing up box and showing off some brilliant costumes in the lead-up to Halloween, others preferred to wait until the big day itself to show off their outfits.
Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and Janelle Monáe were completely unrecognisable as they donned elaborate prosthetics this Halloween, while others paid homage to everything from Star Wars to The Addams Family.
And yes, there were a fair few Squid Game tributes in the mix, too.
Here are 12 of the must-see celebrity Halloween costumes from this year’s celebrations:
Ariana Grande is someone who knows that when it comes to Halloween, more really is more, and her tribute to Creature From The Black Lagoon may be her best costume yet
Lil Nas X’s spin on “he who must not be named” was suitably over the top
We can’t make our mind up about which of Janelle Monáe’s costumes we’re most impressed by, so we’ll leave it to you to decide
Cardi B made a convincing (and extremely glamorous) Morticia Addams
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom kept things topical as she dressed up as the Covid vaccine
And speaking of topical, Covid-inspired costumes, here’s Olympian Adam Rippon’s efforts
Like many of us, Lizzo was inspired by Squid Game when it came to putting her ensemble together
Having already channelled Sid and Nancy in the lead-up to the big day, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paid homage to a 90s classic on the big day
Stacey Solomon and her family opened the doors to Monsters, Inc. for the night
Also keeping it in the family was Myleene Klass, who definitely used the force when it came to coming up with this ensemble
Elliot Page paid tribute to his namesake with a throwback to the 80s
And finally… here’s Taylor Swift dressed as a giant squirrel
