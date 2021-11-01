Instagram Celebrities really upped their game this Halloween

Lil Nas X’s spin on “he who must not be named” was suitably over the top

We can’t make our mind up about which of Janelle Monáe’s costumes we’re most impressed by, so we’ll leave it to you to decide

Cardi B made a convincing (and extremely glamorous) Morticia Addams

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom kept things topical as she dressed up as the Covid vaccine

And speaking of topical, Covid-inspired costumes, here’s Olympian Adam Rippon’s efforts

Like many of us, Lizzo was inspired by Squid Game when it came to putting her ensemble together

Having already channelled Sid and Nancy in the lead-up to the big day, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paid homage to a 90s classic on the big day

Stacey Solomon and her family opened the doors to Monsters, Inc. for the night

Also keeping it in the family was Myleene Klass, who definitely used the force when it came to coming up with this ensemble

Elliot Page paid tribute to his namesake with a throwback to the 80s

And finally… here’s Taylor Swift dressed as a giant squirrel