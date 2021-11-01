For the last few years, we’ve woken up on the first day of November looking forward to one thing and one thing only – Mariah Carey’s gloriously over-the-top videos heralding the beginning of the festive season. Yes, now that our Halloween costumes have been relegated to the back of the wardrobe for another year, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer is already feeling festive, as revealed in a 30-second clip posted on social media in the early hours of Monday morning. And we think this year’s offering may be her most deliciously extra to date.

The clip opens with Mariah approaching a Halloween display, complete with carved pumpkins spelling out the message: “It’s not time.” She then proceeds to smash them to bits, while those distinctive opening bars of her chart-topping Christmas classic play in the background. After declaring that it is, in fact, “time”, Mariah is then seen up to all kinds of fast-paced festive shenanigans, including opening presents with her dog, decorating a tree and generally being the iconic diva we all know and love her to be.