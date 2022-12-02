Let It Snow! These Are Our Chances Of A White Christmas This Year

shomos uddin via Getty Images Will Christmas 2022 be a white-out?

As Christmas creeps closer (yes, it really is that time of year again), many of us will hopeful for snowfall on the big day.

However, how likely is this across the UK this Christmas?

Well, in good news for those who love colder climates, temperatures are set to tumble in December and William Hill has shared the latest odds for a white Christmas in various UK cities.

Unsurprisingly, if you live in Scotland, it’s looking more likely with both Glasgow and Edinburgh finding themselves both 4/1 to experience snowfall on Christmas Day.

Leeds (5/1) and Birmingham (11/2) are the other British cities deemed to be in with a shout of experiencing a white Christmas, with London less likely at 6/1.

According to British Weather Services, this is the best our chances of a white Christmas have looked since the winter of 2010/11.

A spokesperson for the weather service said: “There’s currently a lot of talk about the ‘Beast from the East’ coming our way, but in reality it’s the ‘Troll from the Trondheims’ we have to be watching out for, as freezing weather sweeps our way from Scandinavia from around December 10 - if you want snow, it’s time to get excited.”

Here’s what the odds are looking like around the UK for snow on Christmas Day: