Change UK Would Back A No Confidence Vote To Stop No-Deal Brexit

The Change UK party of breakaway MPs has vowed to back a no confidence vote in the government if it is necessary to stop a no-deal Brexit despite the threat of almost certain wipeout in a subsequent general election.

It marks something of a U-turn for the fledging centrist party, which in April suggested it would back Theresa May in a confidence vote because its MPs did not believe an election would solve the Brexit impasse.

But with Boris Johnson, who is far more relaxed about no deal, looking likely to be PM in a month, the party’s five MPs have changed tack despite being highly likely to lose their seats if an election is triggered.

It came after Tory minister Tobias Ellwood said around a dozen Conservative MPs could be prepared to collapse the government to stop no deal.

Labour is reserving the right to trigger an immediate no confidence vote in the government the week the new PM takes office, beginning July 22.

And Change UK’s shift makes it more likely that MPs would be able to successfully stop no deal via a vote of no confidence. However, it would depend on the number of Brexit-backing Labour rebels voting with the government or abstaining.

Former Change UK MPs Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston, alongside fellow ex-Tory Nick Boles also said they would back a no confidence vote to stop no deal.

The trio are part of the rump of 15 other independent MPs who would also play crucial roles in a vote of no confidence.

A Change UK spokesperson said: “If faced with the prospect of crashing out of the EU with no deal, MPs from all parties must put our country first and support a vote of no confidence in the government.

“No deal would be a disaster for the UK’s economy, for people’s livelihoods and for our reputation on the international stage.”

What is a vote of no confidence? If the Commons passes a vote of no confidence in the government and a new government with the support of a majority of MPs cannot be formed within 14 calendar days, parliament is dissolved and an early general election is triggered.

Wollaston said: “I’m certainly not going to vote confidence in a government that is actively planning no deal.”

Allen said: “If it was to stop no deal, yes I would back a vote of no confidence.”

Boles tweeted: “I will only support the new PM in a vote of confidence if they rule out a no-deal Brexit or agree to give MPs a vote on whether to allow a no-deal Brexit and commit to take all necessary steps to give effect to parliament’s decision.”