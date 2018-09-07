Channel 4 To Tackle Online Abuse With 'Thought-Provoking Ad Break'

Channel 4 is tackling the prominent issue of online abuse in the ad breaks of tonight’s ‘Gogglebox’, by interspersing the adverts with abusive tweets aimed at the people featured in them.

The broadcaster will show “real messages” about the people in the adverts, for products such as McCain’s chips, Maltesers and Nationwide, who have all been targeted because of their race, disability or sexuality.

They said: “At Channel 4, we stand up for diversity and inclusion. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees, and one of the dark sides of this is abuse posted online.

“To highlight this disturbing trend, we’ve partnered with some of our advertisers to show examples of real abuse received online about real people in their ads. It may shock you.”